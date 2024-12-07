Duke Basketball Accounts for Three of Top 10 in New Mock Draft
The latest 2025 mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman popped up this week, the day after the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils tallied an 84-78 home win over No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday night. And three Duke basketball rookies appear in his top 10.
ALSO READ: Remembering Recent Duke Woes in Season-First ACC Road Games
Phenom guard/forward Cooper Flagg, averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the surging Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC), checks in at No. 1, where he's sat in seemingly every 2025 mock draft since his arrival in Durham.
Wasserman lists 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach at No. 8 overall despite the fact that the South Sudan native is averaging only 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 18.3 minutes per game, albeit as a full-time starter under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
"NBA teams won't put stock into Khaman Maluach's stats or production," Wasserman noted. "It's clear his role is limited based on Duke's roster construction and an offense built around Cooper Flagg and a number of ball-handlers and wings."
Advanced guard/forward Kon Knueppel has seen a dip in production lately, and his 3-point shooting percentage has dropped to 35.6. However, his season averages of 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, not to mention his clutch buckets late in victories over Arizona and Auburn, are enough to stand one notch below Maluach at No. 9 overall in Wasserman's eyes.
"Regardless of what the final percentages say, scouts will see an elite shotmaker," Wasserman opined, "though it's the flashes of driving, scoring improvisation and ball moving that will paint him as a more complete, versatile prospect."
Duke basketball junior guard Tyrese Proctor, posting a career-high 12.4 points and 4.3 boards per outing while shooting 46.3 percent from three, surfaces at No. 49 overall in Wasserman's mock draft.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Signee Cameron Boozer Drops One Spot in Latest Rankings
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.