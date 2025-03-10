Duke Basketball Champ Questions Voting Against Jon Scheyer for ACC COY
Zero 2024-25 Duke basketball rotation pieces are leftovers from Mike Krzyzewski's reign. No, on his own with the help of his staff, Jon Scheyer has at one point reeled in each of the talents for his third season at the helm.
On Sunday night, ahead of ACC accolade announcements this week, Scheyer's former Duke teammate and fellow 2010 national champion, sharpshooter Andre Dawkins, took to social media to argue just how clear it should be that there's no one more deserving of the ACC Coach of the Year distinction:
"Question is if 19-1 [ACC record] and the outright title and a historic season margin of victory wise don't win Jon the ACC COY then what does? Is it coach of the year or which coach surprised us the most this year?"
Coach K won the award five times. That said, his last was 25 years ago, despite the fact that the program's national championship count grew from two to five across his next 22 years in charge before handing the reins over to Scheyer.
The 37-year-old Jon Scheyer finished 27-9 in each of his first two campaigns as head coach of the Blue Devils.
So, counting his 28-3 record entering postseason action this go-round, he's 82-21 overall (79.6 percent), needing only for Duke to extend its eight-game winning streak to 10 to boast an 80.0 career winning percentage.
Duke basketball, the conference's outright regular season champ thanks to Saturday night's 82-69 road win over archrival UNC, is now gearing up for an ACC Tournament quarterfinal clash against either No. 8 seed Georgia Tech or No. 9 seed Virginia in Charlotte's Spectrum Center at noon ET Thursday (ESPN or ESPN2).
