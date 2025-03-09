Coolheaded Duke Basketball Freshman Thanks UNC Student Section
In the Duke basketball team's 87-70 home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels on Feb. 1, Kon Knueppel looked ready-made to leave his mark on the storied Tobacco Road rivalry, finishing with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Return to Full Strength Versus Tar Heels
Skip ahead to Duke's 82-69 victory in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. The 6-foot-7, 217-pound Wisconsin native, a projected one-and-done lottery pick alongside fellow freshman starters Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, proved too potent for UNC once again.
Evidently, the Dean E. Smith Center student section behind the basket, desperately rooting for the Tar Heels (20-12, 13-7 ACC) to stun the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC) and lock up an NCAA Tournament at-large profile, only served to further fuel the Knueppel fire within.
And in hilarious fashion, captured by the Duke basketball social media team below and bringing to mind a middle-aged Midwesterner stopping by the counter for a toothpick at a mom and pop restaurant after enjoying the Saturday evening lamb chop, he made sure to thank them on his way out:
"Thanks, guys," the 19-year-old Knueppel said to the Smith Center patrons with his simple wave goodbye, calm walk, and satisfied expression.
This go-round against the Tar Heels, Knueppel's efficient feast in 39 minutes of action featured a team-high 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from deep. He added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, now a two-time regular season sweeper of UNC in three years at the helm, and his No. 1 ACC Tournament seed Blue Devils have a double bye before the quarterfinals. They face either No. 9 seed Virginia or No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in Charlotte's Spectrum at noon ET Thursday (ESPN or ESPN2).
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Prize Falls Short of Top Prep Award
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.