Blue Devil Country

Coolheaded Duke Basketball Freshman Thanks UNC Student Section

Unfazed by Tar Heels, Kon Knueppel led Duke basketball in rivalry points again to complete the regular season sweep.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel
Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the Duke basketball team's 87-70 home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels on Feb. 1, Kon Knueppel looked ready-made to leave his mark on the storied Tobacco Road rivalry, finishing with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Return to Full Strength Versus Tar Heels

Skip ahead to Duke's 82-69 victory in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. The 6-foot-7, 217-pound Wisconsin native, a projected one-and-done lottery pick alongside fellow freshman starters Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, proved too potent for UNC once again.

Evidently, the Dean E. Smith Center student section behind the basket, desperately rooting for the Tar Heels (20-12, 13-7 ACC) to stun the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC) and lock up an NCAA Tournament at-large profile, only served to further fuel the Knueppel fire within.

And in hilarious fashion, captured by the Duke basketball social media team below and bringing to mind a middle-aged Midwesterner stopping by the counter for a toothpick at a mom and pop restaurant after enjoying the Saturday evening lamb chop, he made sure to thank them on his way out:

"Thanks, guys," the 19-year-old Knueppel said to the Smith Center patrons with his simple wave goodbye, calm walk, and satisfied expression.

This go-round against the Tar Heels, Knueppel's efficient feast in 39 minutes of action featured a team-high 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from deep. He added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, now a two-time regular season sweeper of UNC in three years at the helm, and his No. 1 ACC Tournament seed Blue Devils have a double bye before the quarterfinals. They face either No. 9 seed Virginia or No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in Charlotte's Spectrum at noon ET Thursday (ESPN or ESPN2).

ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Prize Falls Short of Top Prep Award

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball