As of Friday's update from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, injured captain Jeremy Roach (toe) will be "a game-time decision" when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) face the visiting No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).

If the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior guard is a go, it sounds like he will receive a light load and perhaps in a reserve role.

"He's been able to progress," Scheyer said, "but really hasn't done a whole lot...We want him to be comfortable whenever that time is to come back. But there's a chance for tomorrow, and we'll see today and tomorrow morning."

Roach, the Blue Devils' second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, has missed the past three outings and four overall this season. All of his absences are due to the lingering toe injury he initially sustained almost two months ago in a loss to the now-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers.

"We have to make the decision together," Scheyer explained, "with our medical team and with Jeremy when that right time is where he's able to play without it getting worse, understanding there will be some soreness, and it won't be 100 percent. But he's close."

Earlier this week, Scheyer told the media that Jeremy Roach's status was "up in the air" for Saturday and perhaps even for the coming week or more. An optimist might view "a game-time decision" as at least a slight upgrade from that.

Scheyer noted that Roach, who has worn a protective boot on his right foot while sitting on the bench these past few games, has long been craving a return to action.

"He hates watching," Scheyer added. "But he's been great with our team, been great with our guys. He's standing up the whole time and getting them ready."

Following the matchup against the veteran, guard-laden Miami Hurricanes, Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad has a quick turnaround, with a meeting at the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC) on tap for 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

