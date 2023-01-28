Duke basketball: College GameDay coming to Durham
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels.
The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium from 11 a.m. to noon that day.
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Although Duke basketball was the top vote-getter among unranked teams this week, there's no chance the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) will appear in the AP Top 25 next week due to Monday's loss at the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies. However, the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC), winners of four straight, may have a ranking by their name.
Read More
UNC began the season at No. 1 in the country, and Duke started at No. 7.
Before that showdown with the Tar Heels, the Blue Devils have a road game against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) and a home game against the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game
UNC's only game between now and next Saturday is at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday against the visiting Pitt Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC).
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.