Duke Basketball Contacts Top North Carolina Recruit Directly
Northern Nash High School (N.C.) forward CJ Rosser heard from the Duke basketball coaches on Sunday. Given it was the first day that college programs were permitted to contact 2027 recruits directly, there's no doubt the versatile weapon is at or near the center of the Blue Devils' radar in the class.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Rosser has also heard from Cincinnati, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech within the past 24 hours.
Despite it still being the early going in most high-profile 2027 pursuits, Rosser is no stranger to the Duke basketball program. No, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star has already been on an official visit in Durham, sitting behind the bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch the 2024-25 Blue Devils defeat the Stanford Cardinal back in mid-February.
At No. 3 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, CJ Rosser is the one of the most heralded rising high school juniors on the Blue Devils' list of interests.
As things stand, though, there have been no reported offers from fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff in the cycle.
