NBA 'Gets to Know' Duke Basketball One-And-Done Cooper Flagg

The Duke basketball sensation remains the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The first batch of invites to the 2025 NBA Draft green room, June 25-26, were revealed this week. And to nobody's surprise, one-year Duke basketball superstar Cooper Flagg was on the list.

After thriving as the face of college basketball in his lone season with the Blue Devils en route to a Final Four appearance while racking up an impressive collection of ACC and national honors, Flagg is almost certain to spend the fewest minutes of any player in the green room by coming off the board No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

So, on Saturday afternoon, the official NBA social media account further introduced the mere 18-year-old to the public by posting the following quick Q & A video. From his appreciation for his Maine roots and Duke basketball experience last season to his all-time favorite player, Larry Bird, the 82-second clip touches on the highlights of the Cooper Flagg story to date:

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as a Duke rookie, leading the 35-win Blue Devils in all major statistical categories while also shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.5 from three.

Published
