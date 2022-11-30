When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look.

According to K-Ville Nation, the official Twitter account of the Cameron Crazies, it will be the first time they all wear white for a home game.

But that's not entirely true. On Feb. 4, 2015, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, in the first home game after now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski tallied his 1,000th win as a head coach, essentially all the Crazies wore white shirts that commemorated Coach K's feat.

The Blue Devils won that game and captured the program's fifth national championship two months later. So perhaps the "WHITE-OUT" brings good luck.

And Duke, hoping to bounce back from Sunday's 75-56 loss to the now-No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title game, may need that good luck to avoid the most November losses in program history. In fairness, though, it wasn't long ago when the college hoops season didn't start until the second half of the month.

Also, note that the Blue Devils boast an all-time 16-1 record in games that take place on Nov. 30. However, the only time they lost on this date came only a year ago, and that defeat came at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 71-66.

