Duke Basketball: Crystal Ball Pick Swiftly Disappears for Elite Wing

The Duke basketball program has emerged as a frontrunner in the Dame Sarr sweepstakes.

Duke basketball might not welcome transfer commit Cedric Coward, as the former Washington State and Eastern Washington guard is one of the most notable stock-soaring talents at this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. But fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew may still have a highly intriguing roster addition in store for the 2025-26 Blue Devil perimeter.

According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton this week, Scheyer's Blue Devils are "gaining ground with elite Italian prospect Dame Sarr."

An 18-year-old 2025 recruit from Italy, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Sarr saw his stock rise for FC Barcelona this year but parted ways with the squad in April after playing in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit without permission.

Tipton added that Sarr checked out Kansas last week.

A few days after Sarr wrapped up that trip to Lawrence, 247Sports national insider and premier Crystal Ball picker Travis Branham logged an official prediction favoring Bill Self's Jayhawks.

Oftentimes, Branham's picks predate announced decisions by just a day or two. That wasn't the case, though, as his Dame Sarr forecast vanished just as mentions of Duke basketball interest were intensifying in the wake of Cedric Coward's continued surge on NBA Draft big boards this week, just two weeks ahead of the May 28 deadline to withdraw as an early entrant and retain college eligibility.

