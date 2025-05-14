Pelicans Could Get Another Duke Basketball Star to Aid Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans, represented by 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done sensation and former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson at Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, currently boast only pick for the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 25-26.
But due to that pick's mid-lottery placement, New Orleans pretty much sits in the heart of the range that Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach each appear across various sites' big boards and mock drafts. Add in the fact that there's now chatter pointing to the Pelicans' specific interest in this year's only two NBA-bound one-and-done Blue Devils outside of projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
"I think the Pelicans are deciding between the two Duke guys — Kon Knueppel or Khaman Maluach — and I think they should take Kon," The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman noted as part of his NBA Draft Lottery reaction on Tuesday morning.
Shining alongside Cooper Flagg as the three rookie starters for a Final Four Blue Devil squad, highly advanced guard Kon Knueppel and budding 7-foot-2 big man Khaman Maluach alone combined for over a quarter of the full-throttle Duke basketball team's available minutes.
In fact, Knueppel and Maluach were the only two 2024-25 Blue Devils to both play and start all 39 games.
Meanwhile, since his arrival as a pro six years ago, Zion Williamson had enjoyed at least one fellow NBA Blue Devil on every New Orleans Pelicans team he's played for until Brandon Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors in early February.
Beyond Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, and Cooper Flagg, projected second-rounders Tyrese Proctor and Sion James may well give the Duke basketball powerhouse its first five-draftee night since No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero headlined the five-deep 2022 edition following Mike Krzyzewski's final season at the helm in Durham.
