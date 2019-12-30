DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more season-ending losses are up on the countdown on darkest moments of the Duke Basketball decade. Both losses stung a bit more for the Blue Devils because of off-court drama that went along with the on-court disappointment.

Here’s a recap of the list of dark moments so far.

No. 10: Coach K rips team after one-point escape against Vermont.

No. 9: Grayson Allen trips again, against Elon.

No. 8: Duke loses to Louisville in the Kevin Ware game.

No. 7: Arizona ends the abbreviated Kyrie era.

6. Coach K talks to Dillon Brooks after the Oregon loss:

Duke’s attempt to repeat as NCAA champions ended in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2016 tournament with a 82-68 loss in Anaheim to Oregon. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Ducks with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Brooks hit a three-pointer late, with Oregon up big, and celebrated as he moved past the Duke bench.

The only thing the Internet likes better than a Duke loss is a Duke controversy. So, when Coach K took a moment to speak to Brooks in the postgame handshake line, things went viral.

Krzyzewski tried to brush off the topic, saying that he was “congratulating” Brooks, but audio was found confirming Brooks’ claim that Coach K told him he was “too good a player” to taunt like that. It was a minor dust up, and Krzyzewski apologized to Oregon’s coach and to Brooks, but the Internet had a field day ripping Coach K for talking to players on other teams and lying about it.

5. Duke loses to South Carolina in bathroom bill relocated game:

North Carolina decided to take a stand against people using the wrong bathroom and passed a controversial law that was considered discriminatory against gay and trans people. The public quickly turned against it and pressured the state to repeal the bill. One of the consequences of the state’s decision to hold firm on bathroom security was that the NCAA pulled all championship events from North Carolina.

That means instead of spending the first weekend of March Madness in Greensboro or Charlotte, Duke had to travel to Greenville, South Carolina. After getting past Troy in the first round, Duke faced South Carolina, in a game that essentially amounted to a home game for the Gamecocks.

Duke led by 10 early in the second half, but, led by Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina stormed back, winning 88-81 on its way to the Final Four.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke returned to regular bowl games in the 2010s, but in the early going, annual bowl appearances were also paired with annual heartbreaking losses. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Quinn Cook

ShawnKrest

The third member of the Duke All-Decade team for the 2010s (Duke Lifer Edition) is point guard Quinn Cook, who was the heart and soul of the 2015 champs. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jabari Parker

ShawnKrest

The player who set most of Duke's freshman records (since broken by the first two members of the One-and-Done team) is the third member of the All-Decade squad for the 2010s. Read more.

Vernon Carey: "Coach Gave Us a Motivational Speech"

ShawnKrest

Duke came out slowly against Brown, which led to an angry Coach K challenging his team, or, as Vernon Carey put it, giving them "a motivational speech." Watch.

Coach K: Tre Jones To Practice With Contact on Sunday

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones couldn't rehab his ankle injury while he was home for the holidays, so Duke decided to hold him out of the Brown game. He's expected to practice fully on Sunday. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Brown Update

ShawnKrest

Current Blue Devil Joey Baker got passed on the scoring list, as did Marques Bolden, Harry Giles and Chase Jeter. Read more.

Coach K: Joey Baker Suffered From "Starter's Disease"

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker got his first career start against Brown but struggled with his shot, something Coach K feared might happen, especially after he also struggled the day before in practice. Watch

Coach K: "Not Having Tre Hurts Everybody"

ShawnKrest

Duke started slow against Brown, earning a scolding from Coach K. Here is Mike Krzyzewski's opening statement about the win. Read more.

Duke Shakes Off Rust to Top Brown

ShawnKrest

Duke needed a scolding from coach Mike Krzyzewski, who removed his jacket to yell at his team, but the Blue Devils eventually dumped Brown, 75-50 to finish their non-conference schedule. Read more.