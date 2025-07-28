Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Enters Fray for Underrated Recruit

The Duke basketball offer sheet now includes breakout forward Maximo Adams.

Last week, Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) rising senior Maximo Adams saw his list of suitors grow to over 30 with the additions of Kentucky, UNC, Maryland, Purdue, and Michigan State. And on Sunday afternoon, the Duke basketball program became the latest to formally join the pursuit of the 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile forward.

Adams revealed his offer from the Blue Devils via the following post on social media, thanking fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the staff in Durham for believing in his abilities as a stock-rising prep:

For now, Adams sits at No. 100 overall, No. 39 among small forwards, and No. 9 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. However, given the buzz surrounding the 17-year-old following his impressive performances in grassroots action throughout the spring and summer, his ranking appears due for a considerable bump.

Meanwhile, the Duke basketball coaches now have offers out to nine undecided talents on the 2026 recruiting trail.

Scheyer and his Blue Devils, who have finished with a top-ranked class two years in a row, are still looking for their first commitment in the cycle.

