Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Guard Plans to Visit Duke Basketball Program Again

The Duke basketball staff should get a chance to host Jordan Smith Jr. for a second time before the coveted prep ends his recruitment.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) backcourt phenom Jordan Smith Jr. hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Moreover, the longtime Duke basketball target hasn't confirmed a date for picking a winner.

ALSO READ: Duke Sophomore Darren Harris Names All-Time Favorite Blue Devil

But Smith's revealed plans for official visits in his senior year sure seem to indicate which of his 20-plus suitors remain bonafide contenders. The Blue Devils, who hosted the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star guard in early November, are now in that group.

Smith, who landed an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer last summer, locked in plans for official visits to Arkansas (Sept. 20-21) and Kentucky (Oct. 10-11) earlier this week. And on Tuesday, the highly competitve guard told On3's Joe Tipton that he's looking to also check out Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse, and Georgetown before choosing his college destination.

A former teammate to current Duke basketball players Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II, Jordan Smith Jr. currently stacks up at No. 3 overall and No. 2 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He's one of eight in the cycle holding a Blue Devil offer.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball