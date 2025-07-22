Five-Star Guard Plans to Visit Duke Basketball Program Again
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) backcourt phenom Jordan Smith Jr. hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Moreover, the longtime Duke basketball target hasn't confirmed a date for picking a winner.
But Smith's revealed plans for official visits in his senior year sure seem to indicate which of his 20-plus suitors remain bonafide contenders. The Blue Devils, who hosted the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star guard in early November, are now in that group.
Smith, who landed an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer last summer, locked in plans for official visits to Arkansas (Sept. 20-21) and Kentucky (Oct. 10-11) earlier this week. And on Tuesday, the highly competitve guard told On3's Joe Tipton that he's looking to also check out Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse, and Georgetown before choosing his college destination.
A former teammate to current Duke basketball players Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II, Jordan Smith Jr. currently stacks up at No. 3 overall and No. 2 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He's one of eight in the cycle holding a Blue Devil offer.
