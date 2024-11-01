Duke Basketball: Five-Star Recruit Arrives in Durham
It's still early in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes. Nevertheless, it's safe to say the Duke basketball staff is as active as any in pursuing the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) junior standout.
Smith, a five-star guard who ranks No. 7 overall and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, began his weekend visit with the Blue Devils on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound turbocharged talent posted a picture from the top of the Duke Chapel to announce his arrival on campus.
Presumably, two 2024-25 Duke basketball freshmen will be pitching in when it comes to making Smith feel right at home in Durham. After all, guard/forward Darren Harris and center Patrick Ngongba II were Smith's teammates last season at Blue Devil pipeline school Paul VI Catholic.
Louisville, Georgetown, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Syracuse are Jordan Smith Jr.'s other notably active suitors. But he holds well over a dozen offers, including one from the UNC basketball coaches roughly 10 miles down Tobacco Road from Duke.
Smith received his offer from third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer in late July.
"Duke is a rich program," Smith recently pointed out to ZAGSBLOG's Matt Whitfield while exhibiting his high-powered game on both ends of the floor at the USA Basketball Junior National Team October Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo. "It's a Paul VI pipeline, people say. I just like it overall."
