Duke Basketball Big Man Earns First NBA Starting Nod

The Utah Jazz's Duke basketball product has posted efficient stat lines recently.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski
Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, recent two-year Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski scored his first NBA regular season points — 12, in fact, across 25 minutes off the Utah Jazz bench. He added eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in that 113-96 home loss to the Sacramento Kings.

And with 7-foot Jazz standout Lauri Markkanen out of commission with a back injury on Thursday night, Filipowski's promising efforts in his previous outing resulted in the 20-year-old center's first start as a pro.

Granted, Utah fell to 0-5 via a 106-88 home loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, whose lone NBA Blue Devil, guard Tre Jones, remains sidelined due to a right ankle sprain. Even so, Kyle Filipowski's numbers were once again encouraging in light of the fact that he didn't hear his name until the second round at the 2024 NBA Draft.

Against the Spurs, Filipowski tallied another 12 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, including a 2-for-4 clip beyond the arc. Plus, he grabbed five boards and delivered one dime in only 20 minutes on the floor.

Through Filipowski's four Jazz appearances, the New York native, a two-time All-ACC performer under Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, is averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He's shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep in his 13.6 minutes per contest.

