Recent Duke Basketball Gem Joins Prestigious Event's Hall of Fame
The SLAM Summer Classic inducted sharpshooting Duke basketball product Jared McCain into its Hall of Fame over the weekend.
"Everyone thinks it's sweet with Jared McCain because he's always ready to smile," SLAM's official social media account wrote in recognizing the former five-star recruit for his latest honor. "But his easy smile fades when the ball goes up and the shots start to fall with ease."
En route to landing on the ACC All-Rookie Team and helping the 2023-24 Blue Devils reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, McCain posted averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while sizzling to the tune of a 41.4 shooting percentage beyond the arc on his team-high 5.8 attempts per game.
He then came off the board No. 16 overall at the NBA Draft.
Before suffering a season-ending knee injury as a first-year pro, the California native saw enough of his shots to fall for the Philadelphia 76ers to average an impressive 15.4 points and became the league's Rookie of the Month for November.
Jared McCain, still just 21 years old, added 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per outing across his 23 appearances last season. He shot 46.0 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from deep, and 87.5 percent at the line.
