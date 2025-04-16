Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer Bids Farewell to One Star Guard
Competitor. Winner. Bucket-getter. Playmaker. That's how the Duke basketball program's social media team summed up the services of Blue Devil freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel following the 19-year-old standout's confirmed departure to the professional ranks on Wednesday.
"I loved having Kon in our program," Scheyer said, "so proud of him and what he did this season...He never shied away from the competitive plays that have to be made in order to win at a high level."
As for what Kon Knueppel did as a Blue Devil under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the 6-foot-7, 217-pound Wisconsin native averaged 14.4 points for a Duke basketball squad that won 35 games, captured both the regular season and tournament crowns in the ACC, and reached the Final Four.
He shot 47.9 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from deep, and 91.4 percent at the charity stripe.
And Knueppel, now a projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick alongside a couple of fellow Duke basketball freshmen in guard/forward Cooper Flagg and center Khaman Maluach, became ACC Tournament MVP while racking up All-ACC Second Team and Rookie Team honors.
"Forever a Blue Devil," Knueppel, a former five-star recruit, noted in his announcement post. "Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.