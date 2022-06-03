Skip to main content
Duke basketball: Blue Devils land another transfer

Two former Ivy Leaguers will be on the 2022-23 Duke roster.

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Images)

According to Brendan Marks of The Athletic, the announced reclassification of Tyrese Proctor to the 2022 Duke basketball recruiting class on Thursday night isn't the only recent move that will affect the program's roster for next season. No, the Blue Devils have also added a walk-on transfer in former Princeton guard Max Johns.

ALSO READ: Predicting Duke's starting five next season after massive developments

Duke had already landed one Ivy League transfer this offseason in former Harvard small forward Kale Catchings, the nephew of former WNBA MVP Tamika Catchings.

Across three seasons at Princeton, Johns drew a total of seven starts. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of High Point, N.C., who was unranked out of high school, averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 8.8 minutes per game for his Tiger career.

Last season, Johns shot 45.0 percent from downtown. So there's that. But it's worth noting that he did so with only 20 attempts.

Any chance of Max Johns cracking the Duke basketball rotation?

From the looks of it, Max Johns will mainly be a practice player, perhaps filling the role of Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, Michael Savarino, who entered the transfer portal in April.

However, the addition of Johns does provide the Blue Devils with more backcourt depth, which could come in handy should Tyrese Proctor or junior point guard Jeremy Roach miss a substantial amount of time next season with an injury.

Max Johns has only one year of eligibility remaining.

