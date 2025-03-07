Duke Basketball: Latest on Maliq Brown Ahead of Clash at UNC
The Duke basketball squad has won four straight without junior forward Maliq Brown, an All-ACC Defensive Team selection last year as a Syracuse sophomore. And the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils have averaged 100.0 points while allowing only 63.0 per game over that stretch.
Brown's absence is due to the dislocated left shoulder he sustained in Duke's road win at Virginia on Feb. 17.
Now, imagine the high-powered Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at full strength by welcoming Brown back into the rotation just in time for the postseason.
On Thursday, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer seemed optimistic about the 6-foot-9 Virginia native's March Madness status, albeit not as much for the regular season finale at the UNC Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC), tipping at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
"Well, Maliq has been working so hard," Scheyer explained to the media. "You know, Maliq has been telling me for two weeks, 'I'm ready' — when he hasn't been. But that's his mindset to be ready.
"He's not practiced yet. He's gonna try today to do some, but we're not gonna risk anything unless he's completely ready to go. So, we'll have to see today and tomorrow if there's a chance [for him to play at UNC].
"But he literally hasn't practiced one time with us yet."
