Another Update on Five-Star Duke Basketball Signee Shelton Henderson
Behind 26 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists from 2025 Duke basketball recruiting prize Shelton Henderson, the unseeded Bellaire High School (Texas) Cardinals advanced to the state's 6A title bout via a 65-57 upset win over the No. 4 seed Brennan High School Bears on Tuesday night.
Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound five-star prospect, currently ranks No. 21 overall among the nation's prep seniors, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He appears No. 4 at his position and No. 2 in Texas.
Bellaire (26-10) will battle for what would be the school's first state title on Saturday night when Henderson and the Cardinals square off against the five-time champion Duncanville High School Panthers (26-7) in the Alamodome, site of this year's NCAA Tournament Final Four.
One of four early 2025 signees for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, Shelton Henderson is part of the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting collection. He committed to the Duke basketball program in early November before putting it ink later in the month during the early signing period.
