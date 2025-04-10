Duke Basketball Among Leaders for Top Uncommitted PG in Portal
Duke basketball offseason is only five days old, and no 2024-25 Blue Devils have officially announced their departures, whether to the NBA or transfer portal. But talent in the transfer portal is coming off the board seemingly by the hour, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Jon Scheyer and his staff win a portal pursuit or two in the coming days, perhaps a backcourt addition to get things started.
Now, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, just a few days after reports of Blue Devil interest surfaced, Duke is one of three suitors standing out in the high-profile Xaivian Lee sweepstakes, along with the St. John's Red Storm and national champion Florida Gators.
"Those are the three, from what I'm told, per sources," Goodman said about the three-year Princeton point guard's recruitment on the latest episode of The Field of 68 podcast this week. "But I think it's gonna come down to Duke and Florida, ultimately...
"Again, this is a kid who obviously comes from the Ivy League, so you gotta look at that Duke component academically and how much that will figure in. Obviously, Florida coming off the national title..."
As The Field of 68's Rob Dauster noted in his chat with Goodman, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Xaivian Lee has been attracting hoops enthusiasts galore by developing a potent skillset as a playmaker while displaying NBA potential, all at an Ivy League school.
The 21-year-old Toronto native averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season, shooting 43.9 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from three, and 78.9 percent at the charity stripe.
