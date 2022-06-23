Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Mark Williams will represent "The Brotherhood" of Duke basketball in the NBA Draft green room at 8 p.m. ET Thursday from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

And we now know for sure that they'll be representing in style.

As ESPN's NBA Today crew broadcasted live from the NBA Draft red carpet, Duke basketball's official Twitter account relayed the glimpses of Blue Devils in their sparkling threads.

Speaking of sparkling, Banchero didn't hold back when picking out this eye-popping purple getup:

Meanwhile, Duke dubbed AJ Griffin the "best shooter in the draft" and showed him in his Sunday best:

As for Williams, well, he earned the most Blue Devil brownie points with a selection that screams "Duke blue":

When will Duke basketball names come off the board?

Per a Thursday tweet from noted draft-spoiler Adrian Wojnarowski, Banchero will likely end up going No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.

Griffin and Williams both have a shot at joining him as lottery picks, although either could fall slightly past No. 14.

The other Blue Devils almost sure to hear their names are Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels. It's conceivable both could come off the board late in the first round. Perhaps just as possible, though, is that they both slip to the second round.

In the final update to SI.com's mock draft on Thursday, NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo slotted four Duke products in the first round: Banchero at No. 3 to the Rockets, Griffin at No. 11 to the New York Knicks, Williams at No. 15 to the Charlotte Hornets, and Moore at No. 19 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Woo has Keels going No. 33 to the Toronto Raptors.

