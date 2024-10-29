Duke Basketball Phenom's Twin Brother Staying Home for College
It would have added to the hype if Ace Flagg, who announced his home-state college commitment on Tuesday evening, was on the Maine roster for the Duke basketball regular season opener at home against the Bears at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
RELATED: Expert Sees Three Duke One-And-Done Lottery Picks
Of course, Blue Devil fans also might've been delighted to see the twin brother of Cooper Flagg, the current freshman centerpiece forward in Durham and projected one-and-done top overall draft pick, suit up for Jon Scheyer someday.
But unlike Cooper Flagg, now on track to become the second-youngest college player ever drafted, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Ace Flagg will be at the midpoint of his senior year at Greensboro Day School (N.C.) when the twins from Maine turn 18 on Dec. 21.
Cooper was initially in the same class as Ace but ultimately reclassified. Obviously, that made sense given the fact that he's just old enough — and undoubtedly sufficiently advanced for his age on the court — to be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Plus, although Ace Flagg was alongside his brother and fellow lifelong Blue Devil enthusiast for a Duke basketball visit coinciding with last year's Countdown to Craziness before returning to Durham to check out this year's edition on Oct. 4, he never reported an offer from Scheyer's recruiting team in Durham.
Ace Flagg, who played alongside Cooper Flagg at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) last season before transferring to Greensboro Day School for his senior campaign, is a 6-foot-7, 180-pound savvy forward boasting a three-star rating in the eyes of Rivals and ESPN but has neither a rating nor ranking by his name on 247Sports and On3. According to ESPN, he ranks No. 45 among small forwards in the cycle and No. 2 overall in North Carolina.
He held offers from Maine, West Virginia, Richmond, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Joseph's, and George Washington.
Perhaps the Duke basketball program will work out another meeting with Maine in the coming years for a Flagg reunion, of sorts, in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Standout Paolo Banchero Puts NBA on Notice
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.