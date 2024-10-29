Former Duke Basketball Standout Puts NBA on Notice

Paolo Banchero MONSTER 37-point 1st half AND a triple-double watch 🤯



🪄 37 PTS

🪄 7 REB

🪄 6 AST

🪄 3 3PM

🪄 13-17 FGM



He is the third player in the play-by-play era (1997-1998) to record at least 35 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST in a half, joining James Harden and Donovan Mitchell! 👏 pic.twitter.com/faHD7Vdq4b