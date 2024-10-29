Former Duke Basketball Standout Puts NBA on Notice
Folks aren't talking enough about what could be in store for former NBA Rookie of the Year and one-time All-Star forward Paolo Banchero in the 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done's third campaign in the league. But the hype is bound to pick up in light of his performance in the Orlando Magic's 119-115 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night to improve to 3-1 this season.
At halftime, the 21-year-old sensation from Seattle, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022, had already recorded 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 13-for-17 from the field, including three makes from deep. In doing so, he tied two-time NBA scoring champ and seven-time All-NBA selection Tracy McGrady for the most points in a half in franchise history.
Plus, he joined James Harden and Donovan Mitchell as the only NBA players since 1997-98 to post 35 points or more in a half while grabbing at least five boards and delivering five dimes:
And Banchero's brilliance extended into the second half.
He finished with a career-high 50 points in 40 minutes of action, adding 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks.
Wendell Carter Jr., the other Duke basketball product in the Orlando Magic's starting frontcourt, tallied a double-double of his own with 11 points and 10 rebounds across his 32 minutes on the floor.
