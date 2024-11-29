Ex-Duke Basketball Player Showing No Real Signs of Improvement
One of seven outbound transfers from the 2023-24 Duke basketball squad, junior forward Mark Mitchell has about the same role for the Missouri Tigers as he did in his two seasons with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.
The 21-year-old Mitchell, whose father expressed displeasure with regard to how Scheyer & Co. utilized the former five-star prep's talents in Durham last season, is averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists through the Tigers' 6-1 start. He posted 11.6 points, 6.0 boards, and 1.1 dimes per game for the 2023-24 Blue Devils.
In Missouri's lone outing versus a high-major opponent this season, an 83-75 road loss to the Memphis Tigers, Mitchell poured in only eight points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field across his 28 minutes on the floor.
His scoring efforts for Missouri range from three points in his latest appearance to 20 points, which he delivered three nights earlier in a 112-63 home win over the outmatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
For the season, he's shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from 3-point land, marking slight drops from his 54.0 and 27.5 percentages last season. And Missouri's strength of schedule to date ranks No. 350 out of 364 Division I programs.
So, all things considered, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Mark Mitchell, whose career-best 35.2 shooting percentage beyond the arc came as a Duke basketball freshman while averaging 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, is far from proving he's made a considerable jump from his first two years as a collegian.
On that note, consider he's averaging a career-high 1.6 turnovers with the Tigers, and he's doing so in a career-low 22.7 minutes per contest.
