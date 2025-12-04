How The Blue Devils Are Keeping Their Winning Streak Alive

The Duke Blue Devils have gotten off to a clean start. They remained undefeated after pulling off another one in the last seconds against the Florida Gators.

In a game that was looking like the Blue Devils were going to get their first loss stayed in, they stayed with each other and trusted the process. That led to big shot after big shot in the important time of the game. It led to a defensive play being made to close it out and get the Duke to 9-0 on the season.

We knew that this team had the potential to go on a long winning streak during the season. But we did not expect to come right out of the gate. We thought that this team was going to go through some growing pains that would cost them games, that would make them better down the stretch.

They are going through those pains, but fixing them right away is leading to wins. And that has been great to see from this group of young adults and the coaching staff.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Off to Impressive Start

“At the end of the day,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said, “I think it shows there’s a mental toughness to this group, just to find ways to win. You know, Arkansas was a close game, obviously, Kansas down the stretch, and tonight, I think it says a lot about the character, a lot about the toughness.”

"Scheyer pointed out the accomplishment there. For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Duke has won its first nine games. In each of Scheyer’s first three seasons coaching Duke after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, the Blue Devils lost two games each November," said Steve Wiseman of The Herald Sun.

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots a free throw against the Florida Gators during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here they are this year in December, finding ways to grab wins. The Blue Devils own a 78-66 win over No. 21 Kansas at New York. They beat No. 24 Arkansas, 80-71, on Thanksgiving night in Chicago.

“You always have to learn,” Scheyer said. “That’s why we did the schedule. But if we can, let’s learn through winning, and you just have to have that humility and understand that winning can make you soft. You know, winning can make you soft. And I think our guys have done a great job of continuing to figure out how to get better.”

The growth will have to continue because a fellow unbeaten, No. 7 Michigan State (8-0) is up next in a top-10 clash Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The toughness is important, of course. It will be mandatory going up against Tom Izzo’s Spartans.

Just as important, though, are lessons about decisions.

