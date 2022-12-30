Skip to main content

Former Duke basketball player sinks 85-foot prayer during game

Duke basketball product Javin DeLaurier should try his hand at quarterback.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Duke basketball alum Javin DeLaurier has played only a few games for Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing. But it's safe to say the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward has already made a splash with his new team.

All it took to do that was an incredible heave.

With 1.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Hapoel Holon's eventual 83-81 road win over Hapoel Haifa in the Romema Arena this week, DeLaurier grabbed a defensive rebound. Then the 24-year-old immediately launched the ball about 85 feet, banking in the 3-point prayer at the buzzer to pull his squad within one point at 64-63.

Have a look:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DeLaurier spent four seasons as a Duke basketball player before going undrafted in 2020 and playing two seasons in the G League. And last season, he made his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks but saw action in only one game, going scoreless while tallying one rebound and one steal in his three minutes on the court.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

As a Blue Devil, Javin DeLaurier shot 2-for-16 from downtown. In other words, the big man was hardly much of a 3-point weapon.

Now, in light of his successful Hail Mary for Hapoel Holon, one could argue the problem was his long-ball attempts for Duke were not nearly far enough away from the basket.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

Blue Devils eyeing another top-15 recruit

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen

By Matt Giles
Duke football
Football

Blue Devils punctuate surprising season

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Powerful prep enters Blue Devil recruiting radar

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke goes all hands on deck for five-star

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Luke Kennard contributes to epic NBA comeback

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Two Duke freshmen falling fast on mock drafts

By Matt Giles