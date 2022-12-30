Duke basketball alum Javin DeLaurier has played only a few games for Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing. But it's safe to say the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward has already made a splash with his new team.

All it took to do that was an incredible heave.

With 1.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Hapoel Holon's eventual 83-81 road win over Hapoel Haifa in the Romema Arena this week, DeLaurier grabbed a defensive rebound. Then the 24-year-old immediately launched the ball about 85 feet, banking in the 3-point prayer at the buzzer to pull his squad within one point at 64-63.

Have a look:

DeLaurier spent four seasons as a Duke basketball player before going undrafted in 2020 and playing two seasons in the G League. And last season, he made his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks but saw action in only one game, going scoreless while tallying one rebound and one steal in his three minutes on the court.

As a Blue Devil, Javin DeLaurier shot 2-for-16 from downtown. In other words, the big man was hardly much of a 3-point weapon.

Now, in light of his successful Hail Mary for Hapoel Holon, one could argue the problem was his long-ball attempts for Duke were not nearly far enough away from the basket.

