Duke Basketball Prize Seals Tourney Title Over Cooper Flagg's Old Team
The Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers feature a pair of future Duke basketball players and twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer in five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer. They've made tournament titles look routine the past four years.
So, it should come as no surprise that the three-time state and Peach Jam champion Boozer brothers and their now-budding prep juggernaut delivered the knockout blow in the the school's first invite to the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
That said, their opponent in Monday night's championship bout was no pushover.
In fact, the foe was none other than the event's defending champ and a well-established national powerhouse in the Blue Devil pipeline Montverde Academy (Fla.) Eagles, who have produced two top-ranked Duke basketball recruiting prizes in 2018-19 one-and-done RJ Barrett and current freshman Cooper Flagg.
And although the Eagles never led in the contest, they didn't bow out easily in the Explorers' eventual 59-57 victory.
Columbus, capping off a 4-0 mark in Fort Myers and improving to 12-1 overall this season while extended its winning streak to a dozen games, enjoyed a 52-44 advantage with under four minutes to play. But Montverde pulled within two in the final minute via a late flurry and trailed, 57-54, when Cameron Boozer headed to the free throw line with 3.8 ticks remaining on the clock.
Boozer proved clutch, as he drained both attempts. The Eagles then knocked down a three at the buzzer, which didn't affect the outcome but did make Boozer's splashes at the charity stripe feel even more crucial in hindsight.
Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. He shot only 3-for-9 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep yet 8-for-9 at the line.
Cayden Boozer, No. 22 in the class, also produced a less-than-stellar stat line, chipping in eight points, three boards, one dime, and two steals while shooting 3-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 at the line.
Between the Duke basketball prizes, they committed 10 turnovers. Once again, though, they ultimately found a way to do what they do best: win.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.