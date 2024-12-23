Duke Basketball Carries Entire ACC in Latest AP Poll
Traditionally, the ACC has been one of the premier conferences in college hoops. Thus far this season, though, the Duke basketball program is the only member of the conference consistently excelling on the hardwood.
The Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC), fresh off last week's wins by 20-plus points over the George Mason Patriots and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, now check in at No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday. That marks a one-spot jump from last week and matches the season-high ranking they achieved two weeks ago before falling one notch without even losing the previous week.
Duke began Jon Scheyer's third campaign as head coach at No. 7 in the country.
Only the Pitt Panthers, Clemson Tigers, and UNC Tar Heels are among the unranked teams receiving votes this week. And none of them is among the top seven in that category.
So, one could say the Duke basketball team is now the only ACC representative in the top 32.
Scheyer's Blue Devils next face the visiting Virginia Tech Hokies in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network) before hitting the road to square off against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2:15 p.m. ET (The CW Network).
