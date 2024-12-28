Duke Basketball Pro Gives Championship Advice to Blue Devils
Justise Winslow, a former No. 10 overall draft pick who has been out of the NBA since 2022-23, is back in Durham working out with the 2024-25 Duke basketball team.
The Blue Devils' official social media account publicly welcomed home the one-and-done 2015 national champion via the following post late Thursday night:
And on Friday evening, Duke basketball relayed the 28-year-old Winslow's "wise words" of advice for Jon Scheyer's No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) from the powerhouse program's practice courts in The K Center:
"My advice to these guys this year, trying to get that sixth banner, would just be really just look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself how important is it really," Winslow notes in the video. "You know, the details, the small things, the winning plays. How much are you really willing to sacrifice? And push yourself and also your teammates, holding them accountable.
"So, if it means a lot to you, if it's something you really wanna go after, then you know you'll hold yourself to those standards and hold your teammates to those standards."
Winslow, currently on the Wisconsin Herd roster in the G League but out of commission since early November, averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals as a starter in every game for the 2014-15 Blue Devils as they compiled a 35-4 record en route to becoming the fifth and still most recent Duke basketball national champions.
