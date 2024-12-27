Blue Devil Country

Career Night for Duke Basketball One-And-Done in NBA

With a Duke basketball alum as head coach and an NBA Blue Devil in the starting five, the Atlanta Hawks are now above .500 this season.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson
Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Atlanta Hawks starter and former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson entered Thursday night's 141-133 home victory over the Chicago Bulls with career-high season averages across the board. And he 23-year-old boosted those marks in the scoring and rebounding departments, delivering the most productive outing in his fourth year as a pro.

Johnson, drafted No. 20 overall to the Hawks in 2021 despite leaving the 2020-21 Blue Devils and returning to his home state of Wisconsin roughly a month before that season ended, tallied a career-high 30 points against the Bulls, shooting 11-for-16 from the field and 8-for-9 at the charity stripe. He added 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals across his team-high 39 minutes on the floor.

Now averaging 19.8 points, 10.5 boards, 5.5 dimes, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks, Jalen Johnson appears well on his way to earning his first NBA All-Star nod.

Evidently, the Blue Devils' social media team believes he's already deserving of that distinction:

The Hawks, coached by late-1980s Duke basketball point guard and 1990s Blue Devil assistant Quin Snyder, improved to 16-15 overall. They now sit alone at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Snyder, Johnson, and the Hawks look to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-13) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

