3 Ways Duke Can Beat Siena in Round of 64

The Duke Blue Devils are entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and the team to beat. But with great power comes great responsibility.

The Blue Devils were handed one of the toughest regions of the four 1-seeds in the tournament , with all of the top-five seeds in the East Region being ranked inside the top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer celebrates after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, Duke is the No. 1 overall seed for a reason and could very well be the most talented team in college basketball. However, March is made for powerhouses to go down.

Jon Scheyer's club will face 16-seed Siena on Friday at 2:50 pm ET to kick off its chase for a sixth national title. Let's break down three ways the Blue Devils can come out on top.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) receives the tournament MVP trophy after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Attack the Paint

All year, Duke has made its money inside the paint. It's a capable three-point shooting team, but with the suffocating length it boasts at every position on the floor, getting inside will end this contest early.

According to KenPom, Duke ranks second in the nation in average height. Siena ranks 278th. Running the table in terms of paint points will seal the deal early, with the Saints not having the personnel to compete with Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown down low.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts at the end of the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Force Turnovers

Duke boasts arguably the best defensive unit in all of college basketball, but it's not a team that turns teams over at a high rate consistently.

Siena ranks 140th nationally in turnover percentage (16.0) and averages 10.3 turnovers per game. The Saints have not seen a team anywhere near the level of Duke on the defensive side of the ball, paving the way for the Blue Devils to get out in transition and create easy points.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is a contest that should become fairly lopsided early on, and forcing quick turnovers early will send the Blue Devils to the Round of 32 in much less than 40 minutes.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let Cameron Boozer Go to Work

Cameron Boozer is the best player in college basketball, and against one of the shorter teams in the nation, he'll be quite literally unstoppable.

The 6'9" forward impacts the game in literally every way, and Siena doesn't have the roster makeup to contain him whatsoever. Don't double? Boozer will score at will. Bring a double? Boozer is a fantastic passer who always makes the right read.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Especially with the injuries Duke is dealing with, letting its star rookie get out to a hot start in the NCAA Tournament will build tons of momentum.