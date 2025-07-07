Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Product Makes Move to Lakers Bench

Los Angeles has welcomed former five-year Duke basketball player and two-year Blue Devil staff member Justin Robinson.

Duke basketball forward Justin Robinson
Duke basketball forward Justin Robinson / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Justin Robinson, son of NBA great and former No. 1 overall draft pick David Robinson, joined Jon Scheyer's staff as the Duke basketball director of player development in November 2023, three and a half years after the conclusion of his fifth year as a Blue Devil forward.

As of this week, though, the 28-year-old Robinson is on the staff of another former Duke guard in second-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The Blue Devils' social media team congratulated its alum, who began his playing career under Mike Krzyzewski's command as a walk-on in 2015-16, via the following post:

As a Duke basketball captain in 2019-20, Robinson saved his best collegiate performance for what wound up being his last game in a Blue Devil uniform. In that Senior Night outing, the San Antonio, Texas, native tallied 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and four blocks to help power a feel-good 89-76 home win over archrival UNC.

Before returning to Durham as a member of Jon Scheyer's staff, Justin Robinson played overseas for Montenegro's Mornar Bar in the ABA League.

In JJ Redick's first season as a coach at any level outside youth league action, he guided the Los Angeles Lakers to a 50-32 regular season record. They fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

