Duke Basketball Product Taken to Hospital Following Scary Fall
Late in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-95 preseason home win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done and Sixers rookie guard Jared McCain fell backwards after attempting to rebound his missed layup attempt in traffic.
The 20-year-old Californian, who came off the board No. 16 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft after averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman in Durham, remained on his back for a spell, visibly struggling to catch his breath. Plus, the back of McCain's head slammed against the court, and the medical staff is evaluating him for a concussion, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
"It was rough," Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse noted to the media about McCain's status following the game. "He's going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having trouble breathing there — maybe got the wind knocked out of him, not sure what was going on there — but never quite seen one like that before, so let's hope he's OK and see what the report is from the hospital."
McCain tallied nine points and seven boards across his 23 minutes against the Nets. He's averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds through the 76ers' 3-2 start to preseason play.
Meanwhile, the Nets' lone Duke basketball talent, 2022-23 Duke basketball wing Dariq Whitehead, went scoreless across his five minutes off the bench against Philadelphia but grabbed one rebound in the contest.
