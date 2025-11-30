Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Dylan Harper, LeBron James, Josh Hart)
There are a ton of player prop picks to consider on the final day of November, as the NBA has a loaded eight-game slate with a ton of stars in action.
Evan Mobley – the reigning Defensive Player of the Year – is one of those stars, as he and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back. With Jarrett Allen out for the Cavs, Mobley could be undervalued as a rebounder on Sunday.
In addition to a Mobley prop, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is questionable for Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he may be a player to fade if he does suit up with the Lakers set as 15.5-point favorites.
I’m also eyeing a pair of young guards in Dylan Harper and Jared McCain to continue scoring the ball at a high level this season.
Let’s dive into the odds and the breakdowns for each of these props on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-116)
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has taken an expanded role with Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby out, starting the last three games.
Over that three-game stretch, Hart is averaging 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, clearing 14.5 rebounds assists in three games straight (19, 15 and 22).
He’s averaging 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, but he’s really picked things up as of late, clearing this line in five of his last seven games.
I think Hart is worth a look – especially if he starts – against a Toronto team playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.
Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-129)
Mobley is worth a look as a rebounder whenever he’s the primary center for the Cavs and Jarrett Allen is out.
That’s the case on Sunday against a Boston team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and ranks just 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Mobley is averaging just 8.9 boards per game overall, picking up 10 or more in eight of his 19 appearances this season. But, he’s coming off a 14-rebound game in his last outing and has 10 or more boards in two of the last three games that Allen has missed.
The Cavs star also had 11 boards in his lone meeting with Boston this season.
Jared McCain OVER 12.5 Points (-105)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has seen his minutes rise in recent games, playing 24:55 or more in three straight contests. He’s turned that into three games in a row with 15 or more points, and he could have a big role on Sunday with Joel Embiid out and VJ Edgecombe questionable for Philly.
McCain had a smooth 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting against Brooklyn on Friday, and he’s coming off a rookie season where he averaged 15.3 points per game in an expanded role.
As long as McCain’s minutes remain in the mid-20s, he’s a worthwhile bet on Sunday night.
Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-110)
I bet on Dylan Harper to clear his points prop against Denver on Friday, and he did so despite playing limited minutes in his return from a calf injury.
Harper has played 16:31 and 15:19 in his two games since missing multiple weeks with a calf strain, but he still found a way to score 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting against Denver. Outside of his first game back from his injury, Harper has 11 or more points in every game this season while he’s shooting 48.1 percent from the field.
I expect the Spurs to eventually extend the No. 2 overall pick’s minutes, as he was playing 26.0 minutes per game in October. Harper is worth a bet to clear this low points prop, as he’s shown that he can do so even in limited playing time.
LeBron James UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)
I never love fading LeBron James in the prop market, but it has to be done on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
First off, LeBron is questionable for this matchup, so he may not even play. Secondly, the Lakers are massive favorites (and rightfully so) against a Pelicans team that is just 3-17 this season.
So, L.A. may look to limit the workload for James with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns looming on Monday.
This season, LeBron is averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game, finishing with six or fewer in every game. He’s got a good matchup against a New Orleans team that is 19th in opponent rebound per game, but I think the Lakers leave the heavy lifting on the glass to Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton in this Western Conference clash.
