Duke Basketball Program Snags 'Transformational Addition'
On Wednesday morning, Duke basketball announced the hiring of a new Director of Sports Performance, an impactful role that became open following the offseason retirement of longtime Blue Devil strength leader Will Stephens.
The Blue Devils' addition is Preston Greene, introduced to the fanbase in the following post, including quotes from Greene and fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer:
Greene, a 1999 Clemson graduate, has spent time as the head strength and performance coach at five different institutions over the past 25 seasons. He's spent the majority of his career thus far with the Florida Gators but was most recently back at his alma mater.
"Preston is a transformational addition to our program," Scheyer said. "His reputation speaks for itself. Elite experience, an incredible track record of success, and a deep understanding of how to develop athletes both physically and mentally."
After leaving the Gators in 2022, Greene helped strengthen the Miami Hurricanes to the tune of a Final Four run in 2023 before heading to Clemson, where his first of two seasons coincided with the Tigers' trip to the Elite Eight.
"It's an incredible honor to be a part of a program that not only competes for national championships but also holds itself to the highest standards in anything it does," Preston Greene said about Duke basketball.
"This is a dream opportunity, and I'm excited to bring my experience to help support the continued growth and success of the program."
