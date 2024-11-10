Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Reacts to Crazy LeBron James Dream

Imagine if the 2025-26 Duke basketball preseason's Brotherhood Run featured the return of JJ Redick plus King James' Cameron debut.

Perhaps LeBron James would have become a Duke basketball one-and-done under eventual five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski had the NBA required players to be at least one year removed from high school when he graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) in 2003.

Maybe James would've remained in his home state and suited up for Ohio State. Or he might've played for UNC.

Doesn't matter. He turned pro instead, of course, and came off the board No. 1 overall. And the rest is history still in the making, including the 39-year-old forward's 20 NBA All-Star nods, four titles, and four MVP honors.

But judging by the Blue Devil dream he claims to have experienced this weekend, James wouldn't mind traveling back in time to compete for Coach K in Durham, where he would've been a teammate to his current Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick.

"Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium," James shared on social media. "It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him...he said the same thing back to me. He's such a LEGEND!"

Evidently, the insanity didn't end there.

"It turned right into a concert," James added. "Snoop & Dre were the performers...doing the song 'The Next Episode.' The roof inside Cameron...near came off! Haha. Then my [alarm] went off and I woke up."

A few hours later on Sunday, the Duke basketball social media team proposed to the Lakers that they help make his dream somewhat of a reality via an exhibition game between the Blue Devils and Redick's Los Angeles squad next year, also featuring a concert in Cameron.

For now, that plan is by no means a certainty. That said, it's not all that farfetched to believe it could happen.

