Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Faces Yet Another Setback
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-7) are struggling, in part due to the frequent absences of their centerpiece talent in 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done sensation and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.
With a four-game losing streak in tow, the Pelicans learned on Saturday morning that Williamson is out indefinitely with a left hamstring strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The 24-year-old bruiser forward will be reevaluated in a few weeks.
Williamson sustained the setback on Wednesday night. Although he exited that eventual home defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers following the injury, he returned in the second half to the tune of 23 points. However, he sat out Friday night's road loss to the Orlando Magic.
As ESPN pointed out, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson, a two-time NBA All-Star despite his countless injuries as a pro, has now been sidelined in 210 out of 400 New Orleans outings in the regular season since his rookie year. He's averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for the 2024-25 Pelicans.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans' other Duke basketball talent, starting forward Brandon Ingram, has been on the court for all 10 of New Orleans' contests this season. The 27-year-old, a one-time All-Star, is now averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.
