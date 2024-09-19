Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Pushes Back Trip to Durham

Longtime Duke basketball target Koa Peat will check out the Blue Devils a month later than initially expected.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Koa Peat
Duke basketball recruiting target Koa Peat / Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Perry High School (Ariz.) standout senior Koa Peat originally scheduled a Duke basketball official visit for this weekend alongside another 2025 Blue Devil offer holder in Brewster Academy (N.H.) five-star forward Dwayne Aristode. But according to a post from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Wednesday, Peat has rescheduled for the third weekend of October instead.

ALSO READ: Prime Duke Targets Tease Potential Package Deal Elsewhere

Earlier this week, HS Top Recruits noted that chatter suggests Peat, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., "has narrowed his visits down to Duke, Baylor, and Arizona going forward" with recent host "Arizona State still in contention as well."

Two weeks ago, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound five-star forward, sitting at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, welcomed Duke basketball recruiters to his school.

"They are sneakily in this battle for Koa Peat," Branham noted about the Blue Devils during his appearance on the 247Sports College Basketball Show in August.

He hasn't trimmed his top 10 of Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Texas, Arizona, and Arizona State. In fact, he added Arkansas to the list shortly after John Calipari became the Razorbacks head coach.

Koa Peat has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer since August 2023 but hasn't traveled to Durham yet. He toured UNC, Houston, Michigan, and Texas as a junior.

ALSO READ: Son of Former NBA Champ Draws Duke Recruiting Interest

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball