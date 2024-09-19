Duke Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Pushes Back Trip to Durham
Perry High School (Ariz.) standout senior Koa Peat originally scheduled a Duke basketball official visit for this weekend alongside another 2025 Blue Devil offer holder in Brewster Academy (N.H.) five-star forward Dwayne Aristode. But according to a post from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Wednesday, Peat has rescheduled for the third weekend of October instead.
ALSO READ: Prime Duke Targets Tease Potential Package Deal Elsewhere
Earlier this week, HS Top Recruits noted that chatter suggests Peat, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., "has narrowed his visits down to Duke, Baylor, and Arizona going forward" with recent host "Arizona State still in contention as well."
Two weeks ago, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound five-star forward, sitting at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, welcomed Duke basketball recruiters to his school.
"They are sneakily in this battle for Koa Peat," Branham noted about the Blue Devils during his appearance on the 247Sports College Basketball Show in August.
He hasn't trimmed his top 10 of Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Texas, Arizona, and Arizona State. In fact, he added Arkansas to the list shortly after John Calipari became the Razorbacks head coach.
Koa Peat has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer since August 2023 but hasn't traveled to Durham yet. He toured UNC, Houston, Michigan, and Texas as a junior.
ALSO READ: Son of Former NBA Champ Draws Duke Recruiting Interest
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.