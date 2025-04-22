Duke Basketball Rookie Teases Plan for Next Season
Longtime Duke basketball enthusiast Darren Harris undoubtedly enjoyed his time in the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium last season, even though he was a seldom-used reserve under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Now, there's no doubt that the 6-foot-6, 203-pound shooting guard from Herndon, Va., plans to play his home games in the famed college hoops venue again next go-round.
Following the high-powered 2024-25 Blue Devils' crushing Final Four loss to the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars in San Antonio's Alamodome on April 5, Harris told reporters that he fully planned to be on the 2025-26 Duke basketball roster.
And on Monday night, he further cemented that decision by posting the following pictures from an individual offseason workout in Cameron this week:
Harris, a former four-star recruit who emerged victorious in multiple 3-point contests as a prep, saw action in 21 games as a Duke basketball freshman, typically only hearing his number late in lopsided Blue Devil wins.
He averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in only 6.1 minutes per appearance, shooting 36.6 percent from the field, 22.7 percent from deep, and 50.0 percent at the line.
