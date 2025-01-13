Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Schedule Update: Tipoff Time for Boston College Game

Following an upcoming third straight home bout, Duke basketball will gear up for its late-night road clash versus the Eagles.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Duke basketball squad's Saturday battle against the Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) on their home floor in the Conte Forum is now set to tip at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Before the released schedule update on Monday morning, that matchup in Chestnut Hill, Mass., stood as the only unannounced game time remaining on the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' regular season slate.

First, the seemingly unstoppable Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC), No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings behind the Auburn Tigers and now enjoying the first 10-game winning streak across Jon Scheyer's three-year reign, will host the Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN). Miami is the only remaining winless team in ACC play.

Scheyer's Blue Devils are fresh off Saturday's 86-78 home win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Of course, the victory coincided with the most brilliant of all the beyond-his-years Cooper Flagg shows to date. The projected No. 1 overall draft pick delivered 42 points, marking a new Duke basketball freshman scoring record and the most points in any game by a ACC rookie in history.

Plus, the Blue Devils benefited from another freshman's career-high performance, as starting center Khaman Maluach tallied 19 points versus the Fighting Irish. The 7-foot-2, 250-pound projected first-rounder added 10 rebounds while matching his career-high three blocks.

Matt Giles
