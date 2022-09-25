Skip to main content
Duke basketball's SI cover when Albert Pujols hit first home run

Albert Pujols indirectly gifted Duke basketball fans a reason to reminisce.
On Friday night, Albert Pujols joined a now-four-member club by belting the 700th home run of his 22-year MLB career. One way to better appreciate just how long the 42-year-old has been hitting dingers as a major leaguer is to look at the Duke basketball-themed cover of Sports Illustrated from the week the slugger tallied home run No. 1.

As one can see in the following tweet, courtesy of Action Network's Darren Rovell and a retweet from the official Duke basketball account, the date of the issue is April 9, 2001. That is three days after Pujols hit his first home run and seven days after the Blue Devils won the program's third of now-five NCAA titles.

The "OH SO SWEET!" iconic Blue Devil image shows senior captain Shane Battier embracing sophomore sensation Mike Dunleavy on the court after the team's 82-72 victory over Arizona in Minneapolis.

Battier and Dunleavy, who together fueled one of the most memorable sequences in Blue Devil history (below) by stunning those Wildcats on both ends of the floor, starred alongside the likes of sophomores Jay Williams (then known as Jason Williams) and Carlos Boozer.

On that note, further speaking to the longevity of Pujols' career in Duke basketball terms, consider that Boozer's twin sons, Cameron and Cayden, are now top-tier recruits in the 2025 class (Cameron Boozer ranks No. 1 overall).

RELATED: Duke target Cameron Boozer is already cooking NBA players

Both Boozer twins have already received offers from Jon Scheyer, who was only 13 years old in April 2001 and is now the Duke basketball head coach.

