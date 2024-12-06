Duke Basketball Signee Cameron Boozer Drops in Latest Rankings
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star and future Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer remains No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. However, on the 2025 ESPN 100, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior fell one notch to No. 3 in the latest update this week.
Five-star guard Darryn Peterson is the prospect who leapfrogged Boozer.
Considering that Peterson powered his Prolific Prep (Calif.) squad to a 66-54 upset win over preseason No. 1 Columbus in their season opener two weeks ago, it's understandable why ESPN decided to slide the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks signee above Boozer.
Cameron Boozer is part of a four-deep, top-ranked Duke basketball recruiting haul alongside the other twin son of 2001 Blue Devil national champ Carlos Boozer in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, who checks in at No. 17 overall on the 2025 ESPN 100 and No. 23 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
They committed to Jon Scheyer & Co. in early October and finalized their scholarship agreements with the Blue Devils during the early signing period in November.
The Boozer twins are currently competing at The Main Event prep showcase in their hometown of Miami, where the Columbus Explorers will square off against 2025 UNC basketball signee Derek Dixon and the four-star guard's Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) at 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday. First, Columbus faces Dynamic Prep (Texas) at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday.
