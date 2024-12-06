Blue Devil Country

Discouraging Night for Ex-Duke Basketball Guard Jeremy Roach

The four-year Duke basketball player entered concussion protocol during Baylor's latest loss.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach
Former Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach / James Snook-Imagn Images
Former Duke basketball guard and first-year Baylor Bears starter Jeremy Roach left the floor early in the second half of Wednesday night's 76-72 road loss to the No. 25-ranked UConn Huskies and remained sidelined due to concussion protocol.

The Bears fell to 5-3 overall. And the status of Roach, who finished with nine points, one rebound, and one turnover in his 23 minutes of action against the Huskies, is an unknown as Baylor prepares to host Abilene Christian at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Through eight games as a full-time starter for the Bears, the 23-year-old Roach is averaging 12.8 points, marking a slight dip from his 13.6 and 14.0 scoring averages as a junior and senior, respectively, under Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. However, he's dished out a career-high 4.1 assists per game while enjoying a career-best 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Roach, a 2023-24 All-ACC Third Team selection for the Blue Devils, is now shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 37.8 percent beyond the arc, and 70.6 percent at the charity stripe as a fifth-year graduate talent with the Bears.

Following the home bout against Abilene Christian, the Baylor Bears face Norfolk State at home two nights later but then don't play again until welcoming Arlington Baptist to Foster Pavilion on Dec. 27.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

