Duke Basketball Sits Below UNC in Projected Preseason Ranking

An updated version of the ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE.



TOP 10:



1. Alabama

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Baylor

5. Iowa State

6. UConn

7. North Carolina

8. Gonzaga

9. Purdue

10. Duke



CC: @FDSportsbook, @FanDuelResearch.https://t.co/qESjdgDXGx