Duke Basketball Squad Inexplicably Loses First-Place Vote
Duke basketball matched its highest ranking of the Jon Scheyer era by jumping one spot to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon. However, despite the fact that the Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) are now enjoying the program's longest winning streak in a decade at 12 games, they no longer boast any first-place votes after receiving one last week.
No, this go-round, all 62 first-place votes belong to the Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC), whose lone defeat came on the road at the hands of Scheyer's third Duke basketball team back in early December.
The Blue Devils went 2-0 last week, destroying the Miami Hurricanes at home, 89-54, on Tuesday night before tallying an impressive 88-63 road victory over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday night.
Following four straight weeks as the lone ranked ACC squad, Duke now has company from the conference in the form of the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1).
So, the Blue Devils have now beaten two opponents who currently have rankings by their name. They knocked off the Cardinals, 76-65, as visitors on Dec. 8, just four days after outgunning Auburn, 84-78, in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Scheyer and his crew are now preparing their consistently improving Duke basketball machine for a road bout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC), who received two AP Poll votes this week, at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
