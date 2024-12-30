Where Duke Basketball Stacks Up Entering Battle Versus Ex-Blue Devil
Jon Scheyer and his third Duke basketball team didn't budge in this week's AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC), enjoying a six-game winning streak, check in at No. 4, sitting below No. 3 Iowa State, No. 2 Auburn, and No. 1 Tennessee.
Plus, Duke still appears at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, where Auburn sits above Tennessee in the top two spots.
Once again, Duke doesn't have any ACC company in the AP Poll. However, Pitt, UNC, and Clemson are among the 21 unranked programs receiving votes this go-round.
Scheyer's Blue Devils are now gearing up for a home showdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network). The matchup will mark the return of former two-year Duke basketball guard Jaden Schutt to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Through 12 outings with the Hokies, Schutt is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals. The former four-star recruit from Illinois is shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent beyond the arc across his 28.8 minutes per game as a full-time starter.
As a 2022-23 freshman in Durham before redshirting last season due to a knee injury, Schutt played only 14 games, averaging 2.1 points in 6.9 minutes per appearance.
