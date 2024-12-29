Future Duke Basketball Twins Suffer Second Straight Loss in New York
Entering this weekend's Jordan Holiday Classic in New York City, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-stars Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer had powered the Explorers to 12 wins in a row since their season-opening loss to Prolific Prep (Calif.). The twin Duke basketball signees improved to 13-1 via a 70-44 victory over Bullis School (Md.) at the event on Friday.
Now, though, the sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, who became the first 2025 prospects to commit to Jon Scheyer in early October, have faced defeat twice in as many days.
They fell, 77-66, to the Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) Crusaders, featuring the son of retired NBA great Carmelo Anthony in Syracuse pledge Kiyan Anthony, on Saturday. And despite Cameron Boozer's 25 points on Sunday afternoon, the Explorers wrapped up their stay in the Big Apple with a 57-49 loss to Link Academy (Mo.).
Columbus, aiming for a fourth state title in as many years with the Boozer brothers on the roster, doesn't play again until its road bout against Riviera Prep (Fla.) on Friday, Jan. 10.
At No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, power forward Cameron Boozer headlines the top-ranked Duke basketball recruiting haul. Point guard Cayden Boozer checks in at No. 22 in the country.
The other two early Blue Devil signees, both of the five-star variety, are Bellaire High School (Texas) small forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) power forward Nikolas Khamenia. They rank No. 21 and No. 25, respectively.
