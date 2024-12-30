Five-Star Recruit Caleb Gaskins Still on Duke Basketball Radar
Caleb Gaskins was one of the first 2026 preps to hear from the Duke basketball staff when the cycle's open contact period tipped off back in mid-June. Now, after transferring from Montverde Academy (Fla.) to Columbus High School (Fla.) to team up with 2025 Blue Devil signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer, it sounds like the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward continues to draw interest out of Durham.
Following Columbus' loss to Link Academy (Mo.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic on Sunday, Gaskins explained to ZAGSBLOG's Charlie Parent what he likes about Duke.
"Everybody know it's a really nice program," he said. "They produce pros, so I think it's a really good school."
According to Parent, the Duke recruiters' recent trips to Columbus High School have included check-ins with the five-star Gaskins.
That said, despite his turbocharged competitiveness and lofty ranking at No. 13 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Gaskins hasn't reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer yet.
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, and Villanova appear to be his most active suitors. However, Parent suggested that Duke, Baylor, Kansas, Michigan, and South Carolina are worth keeping an eye on in Caleb Gaskins' recruitment.
"[I'm looking] for a school that welcomes me and a school that feels like home," Gaskins noted to Parent, "a school that has a good coaching staff and good environment."
He plans to wait until summer before narrowing down his college options.
