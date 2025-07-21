Former Duke Basketball Star Dons Headband, Delivers Big Dagger
Only one of the Charlotte Hornets' rookies out of the Duke basketball program ended up playing in the NBA 2K25 Summer League title bout on Sunday night. But that player, Kon Knueppel, wound up as the headband-wearing star of the show.
With a team-high 21 points in his team-high 33 minutes on the floor, the 19-year-old Knueppel powered the Hornets to an 83-78 win over the Sacramento Kings in the Thomas & Mack Center. The victory marked Charlotte's first Summer League championship in franchise history.
Knueppel, who came off the board No. 4 overall at the 2025 NBA Draft, added five rebounds and two assists to his stat line while shooting 8-for-21 from the field and 4-for-11 beyond the arc.
And the Wisconsin native's efforts, including a clutch 3-pointer that all but sealed the outcome with just over 30 seconds to play in the battle, ensured he left Las Vegas with the Summer League MVP distinction in tow.
Across five appearances the past week and a half, Kon Knueppel averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes per game.
The Charlotte Hornets' other first-year NBA Blue Devil is second-rounder Sion James. Between his two outings, the 22-year-old guard averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 boards, and 3.0 dimes in 17.8 minutes per contest off the bench.
